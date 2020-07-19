Ice warning after crashes on Taieri highway

Police are warning road users to take extra care when travelling between Allanton and Waihola near Dunedin after two crashes on an icy highway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the first crash happened at 8am, after a vehicle slid on ice on a stretch of the Taieri Plains Highway (SH1) between Centre Road and Mclaren Gully Road and ended up in a ditch.

Two people were in the vehicle and the driver has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

The second crash involving one vehicle occurred on SH1, about 2km from the first collision, at 8.25am, the spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible, police advised.

FOG AND ICE IN CENTRAL, QUEENSTOWN

Meanwhile, road users in Queenstown and Central Otago area are also urged to watch out for ice, as well as foggy conditions, and drive accordingly.

The Central Otago District Council said it was another frosty start with temperatures as low a -5degC and areas of thick fog.

However, the roads were mostly dry and trouble spots have been gritted. Caution is advised on bridge decks and shaded spots as these may be slippery.

Danseys Pass Road is restricted to 4WD (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow and ice.

Hawksburn Road is closed 4km from Nevis Road intersection and Earnscleugh Road due to slippery conditions.

In Queenstown, roads were also mostly dry but ice is hanging around in certain areas.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said grit has been laid down on SH6A from Frankton to Queenstown due to ice, and same with patches of the road from Queenstown to Kingston.

Roads have again been heavily gritted in the Breast Hill gorge area and Maniototo is still in a hoar frost.

Motorists are advised to be careful around the usual shaded areas - tree-lined roads, bridge decks and the shady side of hills and mountains.

The Milford Road (SH94) in Southland is open but is also icy and has been gritted.