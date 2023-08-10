Icy morning brings chaos on southern roads

Jack Frost has bitten in the South this morning, closing roads, causing crashes and delaying school openings.

Southern police put out a warning for motorists to take extra care on the roads after a spate of accidents in Dunedin's slippery streets.

A police spokeswoman said there had been crashes on State Highway 1 at Otokia and Allanton.

A car also slid off the road at Karitane.

Cars strewn across upper Stuart St after icy conditions hit the city this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

In the city, numerous crashes have kept emergency services busy with the worst affected areas upper Stuart St and parts of Mornington.

Stuart St and Leith Valley Rd closed to traffic shortly after 7am. Stuart St reopened at about 9am.

All primary and intermediate schools, along with kindergartens and early childhood centres in Dunedin will start late at 10.45am.

Many high schools will also have a late start with many, including OBHS, OGHS, Bayfield and John McGlashan College starting their day at 10am.

Hill suburb buses have also been cancelled or delayed.

There have been cancellations and delays at Dunedin Airport due to ice on the runway.

Air New Zealand said four flights to and from Auckland and Christchurch were cancelled, and other services have been delayed.

One flight, from Christchurch to Dunedin was delayed for 90 minutes.

Newspaper deliveries will also be late to Dunedin's hill suburbs.

Taieri Rd blanketed in snow and ice this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati closed due to snow shortly after midnight and remained closed by 7am.

Three Mile Hill Rd is closed due to ice, along with Blueskin Rd and Mt Cargill Rd, cutting the city off from the north.

State Highway 87 between Outram and Middlemarch is also closed.

In Queenstown and the Wakatipu Basin, freezing temperatures have led to black ice in places and the council has been out applying grit "everywhere".

More black ice is likely to form through the morning so extra care is advised.

Roads in the area remain open with only light snow falling on Crown Range Rd and the Cardrona Valley.