Imitation gun used in 'road rage' incident

A 20-year-old man brandished an imitation hand gun during a road rage incident in Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said at 3.25pm on Friday police received a report of a man pointing a firearm at another driver.

‘‘It turns out the firearm was a lighter for a cigarette that was shaped as a pistol,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was located, arrested and charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

If the lighter had been used for its intended purpose, it would not have been problematic. But it was not designed to be pointed at another driver ‘‘during a road rage incident’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

