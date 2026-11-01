An event sharing Sri Lankan culture with Dunedin aimed to foster multicultural connections across the city.

Crowds gathered at Trinity Catholic College for the inaugural Sinhala Literature and Arts Festival 2026.

The event on Saturday, organised by the Sinhala Literary and Arts Forum New Zealand, was the first of more planned celebrations of Sri Lankan Sinhala literature.

The aim is to foster multicultural connections in Dunedin.

Attendees watched Sri Lankan, Chinese and Indian dance performances, heard traditional drum rhythms and witnessed a traditional oil lamp lighting.

The event also marked the official release of the second volume of Beneath the Aotearoa Skies: A Collection of Verse, which features poems written by Sri Lankan New Zealanders from across the country.

Copies will be presented to Dunedin Public Libraries to establish a permanent Sri Lankan literature section.