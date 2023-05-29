Info sought on hoax maritime broadcast

Dunedin police are appealing to the public for information after a hoax broadcast was made on maritime radio last week.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the broadcast was made on the Dunedin maritime radio channel about 7pm on Tuesday, May 23.

Police investigated and determined it was a hoax.

They want to speak to the woman who made the transmission and anyone else with information about it.

People can call 105 and quote P054745561.

"The maritime radio channel is for emergencies only, and it's an offence under the Maritime Transport Act to transmit false or misleading messages," Snr Sgt Bond said.