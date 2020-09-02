Injured crash victim may have run red light

A man who was seriously injured in a crash in Dunedin yesterday appears to have run a red light, police say.

Emergency services were called to the Southern Motorway, at the intersection with Barnes Dr in Caversham, about 11.20am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said it appeared the 77-year-old man had been heading south and went through a red light at the intersection.

His vehicle collided with a car driven by a 54-year-old man, who was turning on to the motorway from Barnes Dr, on a green arrow.

Emergency services staff clean up after extracting a patient from a crashed car at the intersection of Barnes Dr and State Highway 1. Photo: Craig Baxter

The older man had to be freed by emergency services workers before being taken to Dunedin Hospital.

The other man sustained moderate injuries.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane in Barnes Dr for much of the day, while police cleared the damaged vehicles and debris from the area.

Inquiries are continuing.