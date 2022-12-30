Injured walker airlifted

A walker was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after being injured near Waipori Falls.

A police spokesman said reports of an injured walker on a track in the Waipori Falls area were received about 11.20am yesterday.

Police and Search and Rescue personnel were dispatched to assist.

A St John spokesman said one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Waipori Falls resident said the incident happened at the Crystal Falls Track and the person appeared to have a broken foot.