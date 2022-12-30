Injured walker airlifted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A walker was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after being injured near Waipori Falls.
A police spokesman said reports of an injured walker on a track in the Waipori Falls area were received about 11.20am yesterday.
Police and Search and Rescue personnel were dispatched to assist.
A St John spokesman said one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.
A Waipori Falls resident said the incident happened at the Crystal Falls Track and the person appeared to have a broken foot.