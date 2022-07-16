Injuries avoided

A Dunedin driver escaped with only minor damage to his car after he swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped between lanes on the Southern Motorway on Thursday night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 20-year-old man was driving south past the Green Island off-ramp about 8.30pm when he lost control and his vehicle spun, stopping between lanes.

Soon after, a 55-year-old man swerved to avoid the first car. His front right tyre struck the centre barrier, causing minor damage, Snr Sgt Bond said.