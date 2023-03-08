Inland port options explored to help traffic network

An inland port would provide an answer to Dunedin’s future congestion problems, former Dunedin Railways operations manager Grant Craig says. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Options for transferring logs and containers from trucks on to rail services near Dunedin are being explored, amid renewed calls for development of an inland port.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said options for the long term were being reviewed.

"We’re working through strategic options for the future," he said.

Milburn, near Milton in the Clutha district, has for years been touted as a prime location for an inland port, although opportunities also remain in Mosgiel.

Discussion about the future of Dunedin Railways, talk that the locomotive depot in Cumberland St might be demolished once the Hillside Workshops redevelopment is complete and the potential for passenger rail in the region prompted former Dunedin Railways operations manager Grant Craig to call for strategic thinking.

"What needs to be done is [development of] an inland port at Milburn where freight, containers and logs are transferred from trucks to rail for delivery to Dunedin and Port Chalmers."

This could be a way to keep traffic congestion in Dunedin in check in future years, Mr Craig said.

An inland port at Mosgiel might also stack up, he said.

KiwiRail freight markets executive general manager Alan Piper said the company was aware options for an inland port, or intermodal hub, had been discussed for the Otago region.

"Hubs such as this play an important role in lowering carbon by transferring freight from road to rail, which is 70% more carbon-efficient," Mr Piper said.

KiwiRail property executive general manager Anna Allen said no final decisions had been made about the future of the Cumberland St locomotive depot.

Dunedin’s traffic network, including where there is industrial land, is set to come under some pressure in the next decade.

Construction of a new hospital in the city centre is expected to add to traffic congestion in the area.

One response from the Dunedin City Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is improving a harbour arterial route, serving as a bypass of the central city and a route to divert heavy vehicles from the city centre.

The harbour arterial includes Strathallan St, where changes such as the removal of car parks is planned.

Port Otago has a container depot in Strathallan St.

It also bought land beside Fonterra’s warehousing facility in Mosgiel in 2011.

Dunedin city councillor Jim O’Malley said Milburn was located an ideal distance from Dunedin for an inland port to work well.

"Industrial land behind Mosgiel is starting to fill up," Cr O’Malley said.

"We’ve got to start thinking about the Clutha district now."

