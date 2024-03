PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A 4WD and its heavily laden trailer straddle the crash barrier on the Northern Motorway, State Highway 1, north of Dunedin yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of the crash about 10.25am.

No injuries were reported and inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

The southbound lane was closed for some time but reopened once the scene was cleared and the car was towed away.