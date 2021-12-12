Inquiry into car driving toward anti-vax protesters

Police are making inquiries after receiving a report of a vehicle allegedly being driven toward protestors in Central Dunedin yesterday.

A procession of anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protestors blocked the main street of the city as they paraded from the Dental School to the Octagon for their rally.

Police said they received a report of a vehicle being allegedly driven at people in the protest near the intersection of St Andrew and George Sts about 1.15pm.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

The road was not cordoned off to stop traffic.