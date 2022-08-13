International pupils welcomed back to Dunedin with open arms

Rugby may not be a popular sport in the Netherlands, but it was the draw for one young enthusiast coming to study in New Zealand.

A welcome back ceremony for international pupils was held by the Dunedin City Council at the Edgar Centre yesterday, featuring a haka powhiri, speeches and morning tea.

Quinten Holland (16) was among those newly arrived in the country, which opened its boarders last month for the first time since March 2020.

The King’s High School pupil said he was a rugby player, and wanted to study in the land of the All Blacks.

"Where I’m from rugby is not very big," Quinten said.

He enjoyed the "beautiful" cultural welcome, and was also enjoying his time in Dunedin.

"It’s been great, the school’s been taking care of me, my host family is really nice, also the boys at school have been taking care of me."

Although it had not been possible to come to New Zealand as early as he wanted, he was pleased to be able to come this year at all, he said.

International pupils from secondary schools throughout Dunedin gather for a welcome back ceremony at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Pupils also included those who had been in the country before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Columba College international prefect Sihyun Ahn (17) has been in the the country for three years.

"I really missed home," she said.

However, the open boarder allowed her to visit her family in South Korea before returning to Dunedin, where she also planned to study at the University of Otago next year.

Te Awhireinga Heperi (17), of Queen’s High School, was part of He Waka Kotuia, the group who performed at the ceremony.

She enjoyed welcoming the new pupils and said the performance was fun because there was "not too much pressure".

Mayor Aaron Hawkins told the pupils education was part of Dunedin’s DNA, but also encouraged them to discover what else the city had to offer.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz