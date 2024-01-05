Intoxicated Dunedin man caught with kids in car after clash with neighbour

An intoxicated Dunedin man allegedly threatened a neighbour and smashed their window before driving off with his children in the car.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Calton Hill, Dunedin, after reports of a man having a ‘‘physical confrontation’’ with another man at a neighbouring address.

He had been challenging the neighbour to a fight on Tuesday afternoon, but the neighbour did not rise to the bait.

After the confrontation, the man making the threats smashed a window at the neighbour's house with a plank of wood.

The 38-year-old then drove away from the address with his children in the vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

He was stopped by police near the address and underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1008mcg, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man had previously been stopped by police on December 31 at 12.35am in Bridgman St for driving with no headlights on.

During the stop on the 31st, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 599mcg.

The man was charged with assault, willful damage, and two charges of driving with excess breath alcohol.

He was bailed and will appear in court at a later date.

Later in the evening at 8pm, police were alerted to a vehicle having been taken from Wills St in Balaclava.

The vehicle was being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

Police located the vehicle and saw the 46-year-old woman behind the wheel driving with no headlights and swerving over the road.

She was stopped and underwent breath testing procedures.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 918mcg but elected to undergo a blood test.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz