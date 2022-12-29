Intoxicated man spat blood at officers during arrest

Officers had blood spat at them while arresting an intoxicated man who was allegedly jumping into traffic in State Highway One near Henley, Dunedin police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man jumping into traffic in the Allanton-Waihola Rd (State Highway 1) about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A member of the public stopped to assist the intoxicated 23-year-old man and was assaulted, Sgt Lee said.

When officers arrived, the man kicked and spat blood at them.

No injuries were reported.

The man was charged with resisting police, endangering life or transport, criminal nuisance and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, Sgt Lee said.

