A fire investigator has been called in after a blaze at a South Dunedin business premises overnight.

Crews were called to the King Edward St building about 2.30am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

They found the blaze well involved, and entered the building to fight the fire.

No-one was in the building, and crews had extinguished the fire and departed the scene by about 4am, he said.

An investigator was at the scene today. The cause of the blaze is so far unknown.