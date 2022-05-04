Wednesday, 4 May 2022

    Congratulated by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro after their investitures in Wellington on Monday and yesterday are

    PHOTOS: DOUG MOUNTAIN
    1. Prof Sir Jim Mann, of Dunedin, who was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health;

    2. Dr Jenny McMahon, of Dunedin, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Red Cross;

    3. Malcolm Wong, of Dunedin, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations;

    4. Irene Mosley, of Mosgiel, who received the Queen’s Service Medal, for services to the community;

    5. Matthew Steel, of Tapanui, who received the Queen’s Service Medal on behalf of his mother, the late Betty Steel, for services to the community;

    6. Lou Sanson, of Wanaka, who received the Queen’s Service Order, for services to conservation and public service;

    7. Aart Brusse, of Dunedin, who received the Queen’s Service Medal, for services to music;

    and 8. Lynley Bunton, of Dunedin, who received the Queen’s Service Medal, for services to education and the community.

