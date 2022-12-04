'It just went boom': Serious injuries after car fire, 'disorder incident'

Emergency services at the scene of a car fire in Parkside Ave, Caversham. Photo: Cas Saunders

One person is in a serious condition following a "disorder incident" and car fire in Caversham this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car fire on Parkside Ave about 1.40pm.

About four police cars, two fire and emergency appliances and an ambulance were at the scene where the remains of a burnt-out car were visible.

A fire contamination cordon was in place while emergency services put out the fire and made inquiries.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two appliances attended the incident about 1.45pm to assist and had both left by 2.49pm.

She said they were unable to comment in further detail about the incident due to ongoing industrial action.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a disorder incident where a man was located in a serious condition.

"The circumstances are unclear, and police are making enquiries to clarify the situation," she said.

Police officers were seen speaking separately with two men outside scene.

Fire and Emergency personnel at the scene of a car fire and 'disorder incident' in Caversham. Photo: Cas Saunders

A resident — who did not want to be named — said she saw a man "stagger away" from the burning vehicle.

"It was this burning inferno of a car . . . we looked out the window after hearing a noise, and then it just went ‘boom’," she said.

She said she had seen the man lying in the road after the incident, but was glad he had "jumped out just in time before the bang".

Another witness was watching the incident from across the motorway on Bridge St.

The man said he had seen the fire and came to have a look.

"It smells pretty awful, and there was a heck of a lot of smoke coming from the car," he said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance had attended the scene about 1.49pm and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Dunedin Hospital.

"We’re unsure of the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether it was fire-related or not, she said.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz