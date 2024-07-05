It's a frame-up

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A jigsaw of framing is going up at a construction site in Great King St, Dunedin.

The completed six-storey building will house Pacific Radiology, where a range of cancers will be treated.

The new private radiology clinic will house the city’s first positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner.

The clinic will occupy 2150sqm at the new site and is expected to open next year.