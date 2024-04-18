Jimmy Barnes adds Dunedin date to tour

Jimmy Barnes. Photo: Supplied

Veteran Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes has added a Dunedin date to his upcoming New Zealand tour.

Barnes, who found fame with pub rock band Cold Chisel before embarking on a successful solo career in the mid-1980s, will perform at the Regent Theatre on Wednesday, July 31.

The tour - which also incudes dates in New Plymouth, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington - comes just months after Barnes had emergency cardiac surgery.

"I'm excited about getting back on stage, in front of the band and playing for my Kiwi mates," Barnes said in a statement.

"I really want to thank everyone for their support and good wishes while I was ill. The family were passing on your messages of care and it really lifted my spirits."

Barnes, 67, was hospitalised in November with bacterial pneumonia. It soon developed into a staph infection, and then endocarditis, which necessitated open heart surgery. He was released from hospital just before Christmas.

After months of recovery, Barnes said his doctors gave him the all-clear to get back on stage.

The focus of the 'Hell of a Time' tour will be Barnes' album Flesh and Wood, marking its 30th anniversary.

"It's going to be intimate and it's going to be a lot of fun," Barnes said.

"I'm going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes - and when songs are this good it's great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think it's going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you'll love it."

The Australian tour sold out quickly. Tickets to the New Zealand shows go on sale on Wednesday, April 10, but presales are available through his website on April 8.

Tour dates

Wednesday, July 24, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Thursday, July 25, The Civic, Auckland

Saturday, July 27, Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sunday, July 28, Opera House, Wellington

Wednesday, July 31, Dunedin

- Additional reporting RNZ