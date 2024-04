PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

West Harbour Pony Club member Ngāki Kiore, 13, of Dunedin, guides Clover in the Mosgiel Gymkhana at the Taieri A&P showgrounds on Saturday.

She and Clover won the award for the best mannered pony, as well as several other placings in the events.

They were among 67 competitors from across Otago.