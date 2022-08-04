Thursday, 4 August 2022

Joyrider blamed for fire

    A Dunedin youth got drunk and took a ride-on lawnmower for a joyride before running out of fuel and then setting a bus stop on fire, police believe.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the young male took his stepfather’s lawnmower for a ride along Scroggs Hill Rd and into Brighton at 5am on Tuesday after consuming a large amount of alcohol.

    The mower ran out of fuel in Edna St.

    About the same time, a fire in a bus shelter across the road was reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

    A stack of newspapers was set alight, but the shelter was undamaged.

    Although the suspect denied being involved in the fire, police believed he was responsible.

    He was referred to Youth Aid.

     

