Saturday, 16 May 2020

Just one remaining active case in the South

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    There is now just one active Covid-19 case in the South. 

    The Ministry of Health has confirmed that three more people in the Southern District Health Board area have recovered from the virus today. 

    It has now been 28 days since the last case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the South. 

    The region’s total remains 216, with one active case, 213 now recovered and two deceased.

    The news comes on a day in which no new cases were found nationally and the total number of active cases dropped by seven. 

    New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1498, of which 1148 are confirmed cases.

    A total 1428 people reported as having recovered from Covid-19. This is 95 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter