Just one remaining active case in the South

There is now just one active Covid-19 case in the South.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that three more people in the Southern District Health Board area have recovered from the virus today.

It has now been 28 days since the last case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the South.

The region’s total remains 216, with one active case, 213 now recovered and two deceased.

The news comes on a day in which no new cases were found nationally and the total number of active cases dropped by seven.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1498, of which 1148 are confirmed cases.

A total 1428 people reported as having recovered from Covid-19. This is 95 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases.