Kaikorai Valley College senior prizes

    Dux: Vajk Peter. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Academic awards

    Year 11

    Ibrahim Abdo Sayed, excellence visual art; Ahmad Al Helal, progress Esol; Carlin Armishaw, progress maths; Sophie Arthur, progress textiles technology, science, maths; Cheyanne Baker-Wihongi, progress English; Alice Barrett, excellence art, maths, English, history, PE, merit science; Jordyn Baxter, merit English; Tyrone Bell, excellence technology wood, merit PE, science, maths, design and visual communication; James Boel, progress maths; Jensen Bosworth, progress PE; Keira Clark, merit textiles technology; Lewis Dean, merit geography, maths, science, history, English; Toyah Dee, progress science; Caitlin Dennison, merit English, PE, hospitality, geography; Jade Duffy-Maxwell, excellence English, merit art, maths, PE, hospitality/food technology, science; Renae Edwards, merit English, drama, science, progress maths; Hannah Fiveash excellence maths, English, textiles technology, merit science, technology wood, digital technology; Lexi Hanson, progress textiles technology, maths; Emily Harraway, progress textiles technology; Deacon Harris, merit music; Madison Himburg, progress maths, Japanese, art; Alyssa Hitchcox, merit English, maths, PE, hospitality/food technology, science, progress geography; Chrystal Kesha, merit music; Henry King, merit English, science, progress geography, maths; Rosie Lyons, merit science; Ella Matheson, merit technology wood, progress history; Hayley Maynard, merit English, history, art, progress food technology/hospitality; Rion McFadyen, merit music; Jordan McVicker, merit English, music; Cody Neill-Churchill, merit English; Grace Nicolson, excellence visual art; Liam Prent, merit maths, Japanese; Erin Rae, merit PE; Melissa Reid, excellence history, merit English, maths, science, geography, progress hospitality/food technology; Cassidy Renton, excellence textiles technology, merit maths, progress music; Louis Roche, food technology prize, excellence English, history, merit maths, art, progress food technology/hospitality; Paskell Scorringe, progress food technology/hospitality; Pitinat Siriwattanaweerakul, progress Esol; Joshua Smith, merit English, maths, history, science, digital technology, progress technology wood; Maota Talatonu, merit English, progress maths; Madison Thomas Ching, excellence English, merit maths, drama, science, progress music; Ash Tito, merit PE, progress geography, maths; Ashley Videla, excellence history, merit English, science, maths, geography, progress hospitality/food technology; Natalia Walker, progress textiles technology, science, English, art; Damion Webb, merit Brathwaite Centre topic, maths, literacy; Aimee Wells, progress Japanese, history, design and visual communication; Payton Wells, excellence history, merit English, science, PE, maths, geography.

    Year 12

    Rebecca Barnard, progress maths; Rikihana Cassidy-Macklin progress hospitality; Tsz Pui Chan, progress Esol; Liam Cook, science award, excellence physics, maths, chemistry, PE, merit Japanese; Laura Crawford, progress textiles technology; Ryan Deo, merit Gateway, maths, progress geography; Taylor Dobson, progress hospitality; Eowyn Fitzgerald, senior practical textiles technology award, merit textiles technology, maths, PE, Japanese; Jack Hitchcox, excellence technology wood and technology metal, merit maths; Mikayla Hogg, music composition cup (shared), merit music and maths; Zoe Holgate, science and biology trophy (shared), excellence biology, maths, merit physics, English and PE; Maiya Hunter, drama cup, excellence maths, Japanese, merit drama, progress textiles technology; Cameron Jolly, merit hospitality, progress PE; Analeia Kesha, music composition cup (shared), excellence music; Zara King, merit drama; Piper Kitto, progress textiles technology; Talia Low, photography cup; Yuan McCallum-Tan, merit maths; Mallak Momani, excellence Japanese, merit biology, maths, English; Zaria Muirhead, maths cup, science and biology trophy (shared), excellence biology, history, maths, English, merit design and visual communication; Michael Pitt, merit technology wood, progress hospitality, English; Rishav Prasad, excellence maths, merit design and visual communication, geography, digital technology, progress English; Bailey Redding, progress skills for employment, hospitality; Rhiannon Soper, progress textiles technology; Jenna Thompson, progress skills for employment; Dalziel Tutaka, merit technology wood; Alaysha Wihongi, merit drama, progress maths.

    Year 13

    Mahdi Alihosseini, excellence PE, merit geography, calculus; Sophie Arthur, excellence history, merit visual art, progress maths; Liam Bennett, progress maths; Carlos Blair-Bryson, merit PE; Alyssa Cairns, progress textiles technology; Mackenzie Campbell, merit hospitality, progress music; Caleb Clark, excellence calculus, merit statistics; Jalizza Cockburn, progress music; Lachlan Colquhoun, excellence biology, merit English; Brie Dasler, commitment to art award (shared), merit history, visual art; Aedan Dinnissen, excellence technology wood, merit technology metal; Isaac Duggan, merit music, progress digital technology; Kaya Falwasser, progress music; Mackenzie Fox, excellence biology, progress Japanese; Hunter Gaut, excellence music, progress technology wood, maths; Jalena Harris, school service cup; merit biology, statistics; Emma Hedges, music cup, merit music; Max Holt, progress maths; Cheuk Wang Hung, merit calculus; Rintaro Ikuta, merit Esol, PE, chemistry, calculus; Aidan King, excellence physics, calculus, chemistry, merit PE and English; Leo Lorden, progress music; Mackenzie Metuakore, progress music, PE; Nicholas Molloy, excellence biology, physics, calculus, chemistry, merit Japanese; Rebecca Pearson, merit biology, statistics, progress outdoor pursuits, Japanese; Vajk Peter, language cup, senior graphics award, excellence design and visual communication, calculus, chemistry, physics, merit Japanese; Alexander Reid, merit physics, statistics, chemistry, Japanese; Shelby Restieaux, progress hospitality; Maddison Sharapoff, merit drama, progress history; Jacob Smith, excellence calculus, statistics, chemistry, merit physics, English; Jasmine Smith, progress biology, outdoor pursuits; Chi Kit Tang, merit calculus, visual art, progress Esol; Shaun Thompson, merit PE, calculus, chemistry, English; Hoang Minh Truong, merit calculus; Reece Turner, progress maths; Binh Minh Vu, formal speech cup, excellence English, merit biology; Maddison Walker, commitment to art award (shared), merit maths, visual art; Tessa Walsh, merit travel and tourism, progress textiles technology, hospitality; Brayden Warnock-Hannon, merit outdoor pursuits, progress maths; K’Lee Watterston, merit hospitality, travel and tourism, progress textiles technology.

    Scholarships

    University of Otago unless noted otherwise. Jalena Harris, leaders of tomorrow scholarship; Charlie de Woeps, leaders of tomorrow scholarship; Nicholas Molloy, academic excellence scholarship; Isaac Duggan, Maori entrance scholarship; Lachlan Colquhoun, performance entrance scholarship; Keitaro Otono, vice-chancellor’s international scholarship; Binh Minh Vu, vice-chancellor’s international scholarship; Rintaro Ikuta, vice-chancellor’s international scholarship; Vajk Peter, Auckland University of Technology scholarship; Aidan King, Auckland University of Technology scholarship; Jacob Smith, Auckland University of Technology scholarship; Thuy Ly Pham, foundation college of the University of Amsterdam; K’Lee Watterston, Otago secondary tertiary college scholarship; Mackenzie Fox, Otago Polytechnic principals leadership scholarship; K’Lee Watterston, prime minister’s vocational excellence award; Isaac Duggan, mana pounamu young achievers’ award; Jalizza Cockburn, senior Pacific Island recognition scholarship.

    Special prizes

    Lachlan Colquhoun, sportsperson of the year; Binh Minh Vu, arts/cultural person of the year; Aedan Dinnissen, junior activities award; Jack Hitchcox, urban farm award; Binh Minh Vu, international student contribution to school life; Isaac Duggan, whaia te iti kahurangi award; Pasifika award; Mallak Momani, communication award; Jalena Harris service to the school cup; Emma Hedges, resilience and determination cup; Vajk Peter, all-round excellence cup; Damion Webb, Brathwaite Centre student of the year award; Alice Barrett, academic excellence year 11 trophy; Zaria Muirhead, excellence year 12 cup;

    proxime accessit: Nicholas Molloy; dux: Vajk Peter.

    Sports and cultural prizes

    Year 9

    Lydia Brown, fairplay: netball; Mackenzie Dinnissen, junior excellence: surf lifesaving; Tayla Gascoyne, KVC trophy: promise performance, junior merit: production, choir and orchestra; Amy Hitchcox, minor girls’ (u14) cup, fairplay: netball; Caleb Jones, junior merit: athletics; Ashley King, junior merit: production; Zara Kleinlangevelsloo, girls’ football cup; Alyssa Komene, netball trophy: most improved; Teariki Metuakore, athletics minor boys’ (u14) trophy, Green Island rugby cup, junior merit: Pacific Island dance group; Te Arohanui Paul, junior merit: kapa haka; Sophie Robertson, junior excellence: softball; Kaley Torr, junior merit: production; Taneia Wetere, fairplay: netball; Teilah Wetere, fairplay: netball.

    Year 10

    Valde Andersen, junior merit Brathwaite Centre: swimming; Thomas Burns, KVC trophy: promise junior drama, junior boys’ futsal trophy, junior boys’ football trophy, junior excellence: Shakespeare festival, production and theatre games; Tristin Carey-Bailey, contribution: judo coaching, junior merit: Rockquest; Daniel Comins, junior excellence: production; Emilie Cook, fairplay: netball, junior excellence: production; Samantha Elliott, athletics minor girls’ (u14) trophy, cross country junior girls’ (u15) cup, junior touch trophy, junior excellence: athletics; Nikora Evans-Smith, junior merit: Amped Music Project; Lillian Holmes, fairplay: netball; Kaden Hopping, music trophy: junior instrumentalist, Kaikorai rugby trophy: most improved player, junior merit: Rockquest and Amped Music Project; Freya Hunter, KVC trophy: promise junior drama, junior excellence: production and theatre games; Samantha Logan, junior merit: kapa haka; Shelby Marsden, junior merit: marching; Sophie Marsh, junior excellence: softball; Zaniquah Marsh, girls’ rugby trophy; Ieuan McAulay, cross country junior boys’ (u15) cup, boys’ table tennis cup, junior excellence: table tennis; Nevaeh McKenzie, athletics junior girls’ (u15) trophy, junior merit: production; Omar Momani, junior merit Brathwaite Centre: Riding for the Disabled; Cassidy Moore, year 9 and 10 girls’ basketball trophy, junior girls’ futsal trophy; Hunter Moreton, KVC trophy: leadership stage events, year 9 and 10 boys’ most valuable player trophy, junior excellence: production and kapa haka, junior excellence: softball; Hunor Peter, cross country minor boys’ (u14) cup, junior excellence: production and kapa haka, junior excellence: water polo; Liza Piatova, junior instrumentalist award, junior excellence: production, junior excellence: softball; Bhavya Prasad, junior merit: kapa haka; Dartanyon Richards, junior merit: Rockquest; Regan Vince, netball trophy, contribution: netball umpiring; Sebastian Webb, junior excellence: Shakespeare festival, production and theatre games; Ella Woodward, girls’ table tennis cup, junior excellence: table tennis.

    Year 11

    Ahmad Al Helal, boys’ football trophy; Sophie Arthur senior merit: choir and violin; Alice Barrett, girls’ football trophy; Tyrone Bell, 1000km challenge trophy; Jade Duffy-Maxwell, senior merit: taekwondo; Renae Edwards, senior merit: production; Hannah Fiveash, cross country intermediate (u16) cup, senior excellence: production; Madison Himburg, senior merit: production; Alyssa Hitchcox, fairplay: netball; Chrystal Kesha, most improved senior netball trophy, senior merit: kapa haka; Rosie Lyons, senior merit: production; Grace Nicolson senior merit: kapa haka; Jordan Patterson, athletics intermediate boys’ (u16) cup; Liam Prent, athletics junior boys’ (u15) trophy, senior merit: athletics; Cassidy Renton, contribution: judo coaching; Joshua Smith, sailing trophy; Madison Thomas Ching, te reo contribution award, best judoka cup, contribution: judo coaching, senior excellence: production; Lukas Vandervis, senior merit: Brathwaite Centre production; Damion Webb, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: sport Otago; Carly Wishart, fairplay: netball.

    Year 12

    Rebecca Barnard, senior merit: Shakespeare festival; Jasmine Carran, senior excellence: kapa haka; Liam Cook, senior excellence: production; Laura Crawford, girls’ tennis cup (shared); Eowyn Fitzgerald, senior excellence: Shakespeare festival, production and kapa haka, senior excellence: athletics; Stephen Genet, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: football, senior excellence Brathwaite Centre: sport Otago; Thomas Harborne-McCormick, senior merit: kapa haka; Mikayla Hogg, music cup (shared), senior merit: Amped Music Project; Zoe Holgate, athletics intermediate girls’ (u16) cup, cross country intermediate girls’ (u16) cup, senior excellence: choir and kapa haka; Maiya Hunter, senior excellence: Shakespeare festival and production; Analeia Kesha, music cup (shared), senior merit: Amped Music Project and kapa haka; Talia Low, contribution: netball coaching; Harry Miller, athletics trophy, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: football and petanque; Mallak Momani, senior debating: best speaker (shared), senior merit: choir, senior merit: debating; Zaria Muirhead, senior debating: best speaker (shared), senior excellence: production, kapa haka, choir and piano, senior merit: debating; Kerrianne Roulston, girls’ futsal trophy; Jenna Thompson, contribution: netball coaching; Dalziel Tutaka, athletics senior boys’ trophy, most valuable boy basketball player cup, fair play senior rugby cup, contribution: touch coaching, senior merit: Pacific Island dance group; Alaysha Wihongi, senior merit: kapa haka.

    Year 13

    Mahdi Alihosseini, senior merit: football and futsal; Sophie Arthur, senior merit: celebrate art and choir; Liam Bennett, athletics senior 1500m cup, outdoor pursuits trophy; Carlos Blair-Bryson, Zingari Richmond rugby trophy, senior merit: handball, rugby and softball; Braden Brosnan, senior merit: smallbore rifle target shooting, handball and water polo; Jalizza Cockburn, cross country senior girls’ cup, most valuable girl basketball player trophy, Nafatali netball trophy, senior merit: kapa haka and Pacific dance, senior merit: netball, basketball and touch; Lachlan Colquhoun, boys’ hockey trophy, senior merit: kapa haka; Brie Dasler, most valuable netball player cup, netball trophy, touch trophy, contribution: netball and touch coach, senior excellence: Shakespeare festival, production and kapa haka, senior merit: football, netball, touch and water polo; Charlie de Woeps, senior excellence: production, choir and golden guitars, senior merit: judo and water polo; Aedan Dinnissen, lifesaving cup, contribution: futsal coaching, senior merit: kapa haka, senior merit: football and futsal; James Duff, senior merit: handball and athletics; Isaac Duggan, senior merit: kapa haka; Kaya Falwasser, senior merit: kapa haka; Ella Fox, senior merit: Brathwaite Centre production, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: sport Otago; Mackenzie Fox, contribution: netball coaching; Jalena Harris, senior merit: production, senior merit: water polo; Emma Hedges, excellence performance singing award, services to girls’ badminton cup, senior excellence: production, choir, Amped Music Project and Rockquest; Tessa Henderson, senior merit: kapa haka; Brett Horgan, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: swimming; Cheuk Wang Hung, senior merit: handball and basketball; Rintaro Ikuta, boys’ hockey trophy, softball trophy, senior merit: hockey softball and handball; Aidan King, hockey trophy, contribution: hockey and handball coaching and umpiring, senior merit: handball, senior excellence: hockey; Cody Marshall, Brathwaite Centre cultural award, senior excellence: production, senior merit Brathwaite Centre: swimming; Mackenzie Metuakore, senior merit: Pacific Island dance group; Nicholas Molloy, senior excellence: production, senior merit: water polo; Keitaro Otono, boys’ futsal trophy, football cup, senior merit: football and futsal; Paige Patrick, greatest contribution to girls’ football trophy, senior merit: kapa haka, senior merit: football; Rebecca Pearson, senior merit: netball and touch; Vajk Peter, Mornington challenge cup: cross country, water polo trophy, senior merit: kapa haka, senior merit: hockey and water polo; Bandana Regmi, senior merit: production; Alexander Reid, senior merit: handball and futsal; Maddison Sharapoff, senior merit: kapa haka; Jasmine Smith, girls’ tennis cup (shared); Shaun Thompson, greatest contribution to handball cup, contribution: handball coaching and refereeing, senior merit: football; Ashtyn Turner, athletics senior girls’ cup, contribution: touch coaching, senior merit: football and touch; Reece Turner, senior merit: football and futsal; Binh Minh Vu, contribution to kapa haka award, services to boys’ badminton cup, senior excellence: Shakespeare festival, production, choir, kapa haka, senior merit: basketball; Maddison Walker, senior merit: celebrate art; Campbell White, senior merit: football, futsal and handball.

    Special awards

    Brie Dasler, best all-round sports girl; Shaun Thompson, best all-round sports boy.

    Blues

    Alice Barrett, table tennis; Jasmine Carran, kapa haka; Lachlan Colquhoun, hockey, handball; Brie Dasler, touch, smallbore rifle shooting; Charlie de Woeps, surf lifesaving; Aedan Dinnissen, surf lifesaving; Brennan Dinnissen, surf lifesaving; Eowyn Fitzgerald, kapa haka, smallbore rifle shooting; Emma Hedges, music; Zoe Holgate, kapa haka, smallbore rifle shooting; Maiya Hunter, drama; Rintaro Ikuta, softball; Jazmine McKenzie, touch; Zaria Muirhead, kapa haka; Vajk Peter, water polo; Shaun Thompson, handball; Binh Minh Vu, drama; Chi Kit Tang, visual art.

