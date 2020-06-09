Kea at Dunedin Wildlife Hospital named after Dr Bloomfield

People might not be aware, but there were two Bloomfields bringing comfort to people during the lockdown.

While many looked to Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s daily updates for piece of mind, some Dunedin vets were seeking comfort from a kea of the same name.

Bloomfield was transported from Fiordland to the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital during Alert Level 4, after being found in a ‘‘very poorly’’ condition.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page said ‘‘he was a wonderful, interactive and fun patient to care for’’ and had given its vet team a lot of ‘‘joy’’ during the difficult times.

In honour of that and in recognition of the ‘‘hard mahi’’ from Dr Bloomfield and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern throughout the pandemic, the vet team decided on his name.

The team felt Bloomfield was even more ‘‘fitting’’ given the news yesterday that the nation would be able to move to Alert Level 1.

Much like the nation from the pandemic, Bloomfield recovered.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

He was able to be released but not before receiving some ‘‘bling’’, also known as an identification band.

A transmitter, provided by the Kea Conservation Trust, was also placed on the bird so the team could easily check in to see how he was going.

‘‘What a wonderful success story for this bird, and what a wonderful success for our country.’’

Trampers in Fiordland may also be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Bloomfield, who is a nationally endangered bird, identified by a black H on a band on his legs.

Paying for specialist staff and equipment in order to care for the kea came at a cost of $2000 for the hospital.

Wildlife Hospital Trust chairman Steve Walker said ‘‘Covid-19 has been tough on organisations like the Wildlife Hospital as we are very dependent on public donations’’.

People wanting to help cover the costs of caring for sick wildlife could contribute through the hospital’s website or Facebook page.

molly.houseman@odt.co.nz