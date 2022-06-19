'Kennel cough' on rise in Dunedin

File photo: Getty Images

An increase in the number of cases of a canine respiratory infection in Dunedin has prompted calls for pet owners to be vigilant.

The animal health service provider VetChat says canine cough, also known as kennel cough, is on the rise in Ōtepoti.

Last month, the Veterinary Council warned that there was a resurgence of canine cough around the country.

Canine cough can describe any of several contagious bacterial or viral conditions that cause dogs to cough loudly.

It spreads easily by aerosol between dogs through sniffing, sharing water bowls, and coughing and sneezing.

It is easily spread by aerosol between dogs through sniffing, sharing water bowls and coughing and sneezing. The Veterinary Council said pet owners with unwell dogs should keep them away from other dogs and take them to the vet if they do not improve or get worse.

VetChat notes it has nothing to do with Covid-19.

Vaccines and treatments are available.