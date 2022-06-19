Sunday, 19 June 2022

'Kennel cough' on rise in Dunedin

    File photo: Getty Images
    An increase in the number of cases of a canine respiratory infection in Dunedin has prompted calls for pet owners to be vigilant.

    The animal health service provider VetChat says canine cough, also known as kennel cough, is on the rise in Ōtepoti.

    Last month, the Veterinary Council warned that there was a resurgence of canine cough around the country.

    Canine cough can describe any of several contagious bacterial or viral conditions that cause dogs to cough loudly.

    It spreads easily by aerosol between dogs through sniffing, sharing water bowls, and coughing and sneezing.

    VetChat notes it has nothing to do with Covid-19.

    Vaccines and treatments are available.

    RNZ

     

