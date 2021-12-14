Kids in parked car hit by other vehicle

Two children were in a parked car that was hit by another vehicle whose driver was blinded by the sun yesterday evening.

Police say a car had been parked outside a Middleton Rd address after a trip to pick up some food.

Before everyone had got out of the car, another vehicle came over the brow of the hill, and the driver, apparently blinded by the sun, crashed into it.

Two children - one eight years old, one 10 weeks old - were still in the parked car, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Ambulance crew attended and checked out the older child for whiplash.

Enquiries were ongoing but the incident was a reminder to drive to the conditions, he said.