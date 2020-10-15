Thursday, 15 October 2020

Kind words make good start

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    I AM HOPE ambassador Tai Tupou. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    I Am Hope youth programme development manager Tai Tupou talks to Fairfield Primary School’s years 7 and 8 pupils in Dunedin yesterday to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

    He began by telling the pupils to turn to those next to them and offer nice words to one another.

    The youth and community-focused support group is run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust, started by Mike King.

    It has spent the past three years encouraging attitudinal change in schools and communities, as well as funding private care and counselling for young people. 

