Royal New Zealand Navy able hydrographic systems operator (AHSO) Joshua Phillips at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, with the United States Coast Guard cutter Polar Star in the background. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Trying to get some sleep aboard a 10,000-tonne icebreaker as it crunches and shatters its way noisily towards Antarctica is something that takes a little getting used to.

Royal New Zealand Navy able hydrographic systems operator (AHSO) Joshua Phillips, of Milton, has spent the past three months serving on the United States Coast Guard cutter Polar Star, which has been breaking an 11km channel through ‘‘fast ice’’, sea ice anchored to the coastline or sea floor in McMurdo Sound.

The vessel supports the United States mission Operation Deep Freeze, which enables the resupply of McMurdo Station and New Zealand’s Scott Base.

AHSO Phillips said he joined the icebreaker in Hawaii last December, and travelled directly towards McMurdo Sound.

‘‘The highlight for me aboard Polar Star was the moment we first started breaking ice.

‘‘The ship rides up on the ice, then it cracks down.

‘‘We did that for about a week.’’

The former Tokomairiro High School pupil joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2020, and said his years of fishing, diving and surfing inspired him to join. He had always had a fascination with Antarctica, and when the opportunity to join the Polar Star crew came up, he jumped at it.

As a hydrographic systems operator, his duties involved the creation of seabed and coastline charts, as well as searching for mines and sunken explosives, using remotely operated underwater vehicles.

The search and recovery of bodies from sunken vessels and aircraft also formed part of this role, he said.

However, on board Polar Star, his role was to help with general ship maintenance and work with the ship’s boats.

United States charge d’affaires David Gehrenbeck said Royal New Zealand Navy seariders had become an integral part of Polar Star missions.

‘‘Their expertise and upbeat approach are always appreciated by everyone on board.’’

AHSO Phillips disembarked Polar Star last week in Wellington after 55 days below the Antarctic Circle.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz