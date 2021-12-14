Kylie Price began her musical career at open mic nights in Dunedin bars under the supervision of her parents.

Now the singer-songwriter is ready to perform in American music festival South By Southwest (SXSW) and is proud to represent her country.

SXSW is an annual film, music and interactive media festival in Texas that draws hundreds of thousands.

Dunedin singer-songwriter Kylie Price, who is heading to the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, next year. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Miss Price said Dunedin had supported her every step of the way.

People in the city had been loud in their support and willing to help.

That support had helped her make a lot of progress since her first public performances at the former Isis Bar when she was 14.

She was 28 now and still got nervous before a show, but felt that was a good thing as it meant she cared about the performance. Her experience had taught her how to process those emotions.

She had performed in a smaller festivals and plenty of local events, but nothing on the scale of SXSW.

She was half filled with pride and gratitude for being chosen, and half of her was stressed about not being ready.

"I’m still going between the two."

She counteracted those feelings by preparing well and planned to approach the festival with her best.

She had not thought she would be chosen for the festival, but gave it a shot.

Finding out she was in the lineup was amazing and overwhelming.

"I rung my fiance and started crying to him on the phone."

She was excited to give it her best and meet new people in the music industry.

"I am just really happy to be chosen to represent New Zealand ... I feel really privileged and really grateful."

She had some new music in the works coming next year and was excited to take her music career to the next level.

- wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz