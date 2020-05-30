Kmart store still shut, no word on date for reopening

Dunedin's Kmart store remains closed after an apparent last-minute opening date change.

Earlier this week Kmart's New Zealand website had the Dunedin store listed as closed each day this week, until yesterday, when it was listed as being open from 8am, and then open with its normal hours over the weekend.

Last night its website, which lists opening times at the company's stores for the next seven days, was changed to list the Dunedin store as closed each day.

A sign outside the door said Kmart has advised it is not ready to open this week.

The store was expected to open this week, after a two-week delay due to concerns about the building being earthquake prone.

Kmart and the H&J Smith department store delayed reopening when the mall's owner advised the building had seismic performance of less than 34% of the new building standard.

H&J Smith, an anchor tenant, has reopened but announced it plans to close when its lease expires in February next year.

Kmart has not responded to Otago Daily Times inquiries about its plans.

Oyster Property Group, which owns the mall, said it did not like to discuss the business arrangements it had with its tenants.