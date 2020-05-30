Saturday, 30 May 2020

Kmart store still shut, no word on date for reopening

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin's Kmart store remains closed after an apparent last-minute opening date change.

    Earlier this week Kmart's New Zealand website had the Dunedin store listed as closed each day this week, until yesterday, when it was listed as being open from 8am, and then open with its normal hours over the weekend.

    Last night its website, which lists opening times at the company's stores for the next seven days, was changed to list the Dunedin store as closed each day.

    A sign outside the door said Kmart has advised it is not ready to open this week.

    The store was expected to open this week, after a two-week delay due to concerns about the building being earthquake prone.

    Kmart and the H&J Smith department store delayed reopening when the mall's owner advised the building had seismic performance of less than 34% of the new building standard.

    H&J Smith, an anchor tenant, has reopened but announced it plans to close when its lease expires in February next year.

    Kmart has not responded to Otago Daily Times inquiries about its plans.

    Oyster Property Group, which owns the mall, said it did not like to discuss the business arrangements it had with its tenants.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter