Knife-wielding woman threatens Dunedin pedestrians

A woman waving a knife around threatened members of the public on a Dunedin street, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Maclaggan St at 6pm yesterday following a report of someone waving a knife at members of the public.

A 54-year-old woman allegedly approached two people on the street and starting waving a knife towards them in a threatening manner.

Police were called and the women was found at a nearby address.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place and behaving threateningly.

She was due to appear in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz