Sir David Skegg. Photo: ODT files

Otago epidemiologist Sir David Skegg and former science adviser to the Prime Minister Sir Peter Gluckman will be part of an international oversight panel on Covid-19 scenarios.

Former University of Otago vice chancellor and emeritus professor Sir David has been a leading voice in how the pandemic should be contained.

Sir Peter is president-elect of the International Science Council.

Within eight months, the panel will report on dealing with the possible Covid-19 scenarios the world faces over the next three to five years.