Lack of sleep worth it to see win

St Clair Golf Club professional Patrick Moore was up through the wee hours to watch Ryan Fox’s British Open victory at Royal Birkdale. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

St Clair Golf Club professional Patrick Moore spent some quality time in front of the television yesterday witnessing history.

It was Ryan Fox’s win in the British Open.

Fox is only the second New Zealand man to win the British Open, following Sir Bob Charles in 1963 at Royal Lytham, and the third to win a major after Michael Campbell’s triumph at the 2005 US Open.

Dame Lydia Ko has won three women’s major titles: the Evian Championship in 2015, the Chevron Championship in 2016 and the Women’s British Open in 2024.

‘‘It’s pretty much the pinnacle,’’ Mr Moore said.

‘‘But the time it has taken for Fox to reach these heights goes to show the value of persistence.

‘‘He’s just got better and better over the past three to four years.’’

Mr Moore said the nature of Fox’s win should be encouraging for any emerging professional or up-and-coming amateur.

‘‘He’d already made it on the American circuit, but this win is huge and will encourage others.’’

Growth in golf had been ‘‘steady’’ over the past few years, although there were still ‘‘cost-of-living’’ barriers.

‘‘A lot of younger people are taking it up as their second sport.

‘‘It’s something they can play with their mates, and it also reaches across generations.’’

Mr Moore said New Zealand Golf had spent a lot more time cultivating professionals over the past 10 years — so there was a chance of another New Zealander winning a major.

But in the meantime, he said the country should celebrate Fox’s win, and catch up on sleep.