Landfill expansion continues

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Earthworks continue this week to expand the Burnside landfill, in Dunedin.

A 2016 consent from the Dunedin City Council allowed for the expansion and operation of a hard fill and contaminated soils landfill, including associated earthworks, and the disposal of limited quantities of solid contaminated material and contaminated soils on the site of a former quarry in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

In 2017 consent was given for a weighbridge and office to be added at the site.

The project manager for the demolition of the former Cadbury buildings in central Dunedin, Swaroop Gowda of Ceres, has said about 55,000 tonnes of hazardous and non-recyclable demolition debris from Cadbury, including concrete, steel, timber and carpets, will be disposed of at the landfill.

The demolition of the Cadbury warehouse is under way.