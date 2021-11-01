Landfill plan submissions made

Discussing submissions for the landfill proposal near Brighton at the Brighton Rugby Club on Saturday are Stop the Landfill Writeathon organiser Sarah Ramsay and resident Ed Lobo. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Submissions have opened on a landfill proposal near Brighton and members of the community are making sure everyone can have a say.

The Stop the Landfill Writeathon, held at the Brighton Rugby Club at the weekend, invited people to learn about the proposal and fill out a submission.

The proposal is for a new landfill to be built at Smooth Hill, 28km southwest of Dunedin near Brighton, which would replace the current landfill in Green Island.

Writeathon organiser Sarah Ramsay said about 140 people showed up and made submissions to the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council over the weekend.

The landfill could have disastrous effects on the local environment, specifically at Otokia Creek, which ran down to Brighton Beach, she said.

"We don’t want to leave that kind of mess for our children," Mrs Ramsay said.

There were also concerns about odour, fire safety and decreased property values.

Writing a submission could be complicated, which was why volunteers worked to simplify the process and make information accessible.

She did not know how many submissions were needed to combat the proposal, but more events could be held if there was enough interest, Mrs Ramsay said.

"We can fight this and we can win."

If worst came to worst and the proposal did make it through, those submissions would go a long way in helping establish regulations, she said.

Submissions on the proposal are open until November 15.

