Lawyer fails client; $25k awarded

A Dunedin lawyer is facing a $25,000 bill after an aggrieved client warned him "you f..... with the wrong person".

Bino Smith (aka Warren Pahia Smith) complained to the Lawyers Complaints Service about his representation from Nathan Laws and Kate Logan after he was convicted of injuring with intent to injure at a 2022 trial.

He was alleged to have punched his daughter, fracturing her face in two places; a claim which he vehemently denied.

A High Court appeal later saw the conviction quashed on the basis Mr Smith had not received competent legal advice at his trial.

A New Zealand Law Society standards committee decision, provided to the Otago Daily Times, found Mr Laws had not provided competent advice about whether or not his client should give evidence at his trial.

It also found the lawyer had overcharged Mr Smith and ordered Mr Laws to pay him $25,000.

Mr Smith said he was pleased with the outcome after a long journey that "certainly had its ups and downs".

The standards committee heard Mr Smith’s trial preparation was somewhat rushed after the hearing was set down at short notice, and his flight to Dunedin, the day before it was set to begin, was cancelled.

Mr Laws and Ms Logan said the advice they gave their client was reasonable and said they had exceeded the standard of competence in preparing for the trial.

"[The lawyers] advised there were circumstances present that were outside their control resulting in the trial preparation being rushed and incomplete," the decision said.

Mr Laws said he gave advice about the advantages and disadvantages of his client giving evidence multiple times, and thought the Crown evidence alone showed reasonable doubt as to Mr Smith’s guilt.

The standards committee disagreed and said there were "clear advantages in Mr Smith giving evidence" and by not doing so, his version of events was "essentially silent".

It also found the lawyers had failed to finalise Mr Smith’s brief of evidence (a prepared statement outlining his version of events).

"The committee considered that Mr Smith was let down by the representation he received and the consequences were significant to him," the decision said.

"The conduct went beyond a mistake or advice that was later proven to be incorrect in that the advice given was considered so lacking that a miscarriage of justice was established and that this was not a result of a single failing but a number of interrelated failures."

Mr Smith was charged $39,512 for his representation, $7369 of which remained unpaid.

While a costs assessor considered the invoice was reasonable, the committee said, given their finding of unsatisfactory conduct, the bill should be reduced.

Mr Laws was ordered to waive the outstanding portion of the bill and refund Mr Smith $10,000.

The committee ordered him to pay a further $15,000 to Mr Smith in compensation and $2000 to cover the Law Society’s costs and expenses of the inquiry.

Because Mr Laws was ultimately responsible for the file as the more experienced lawyer on the case, the committee did not make any orders relating to Ms Logan.

After Mr Smith was convicted, he served his sentence of seven months’ home detention and 100 hours’ community work pending his appeal.

In reaction to the decision, Mr Smith said it was a "fantastic result".

He had invested half of the money he received from Mr Laws and would remind him every time he made $25,000 profit, he said.

"Maybe a bit of spite, a lot of utu, but in the end it’s to remind him what I last said to him: ‘You f ... ed with the wrong person and I will appeal this case and I will win’," Mr Smith said.

