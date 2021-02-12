Lead scare: Pair appointed for rapid review of health response

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

Independent experts have been selected for the rapid review into the health system response to the lead contaminated water in Karitane, Waikouaiti and Hawksbury.

Sample results from the Waikouaiti drinking-water supply have shown intermittent spikes in lead levels above the maximum acceptable value.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had appointed Dr Heather Uwins-England and Dr Jill McKenzie to conduct the review.

“Dr Uwins-England, who will lead the review, and Dr McKenzie both have extensive knowledge of drinking water regulation and public health and will be able to look at the health response from an independent point of view.”

The review will also inform the three waters reforms and is expected to be completed in March. The findings will be made public.

The review is health orientated and will include the following:

analysis of the water testing results

actions taken in response to the lead readings

when and what information was passed on to relevant organisations and / or authorities

appropriateness and timeliness of how the relevant information was disseminated

what levers/powers within the current regulatory system were/are being used to address this situation

recommendations for changes that could be undertaken immediately or that need to be considered as part of the wider regulatory changes currently being considered

provide advice on any other matters that may be relevant arising from this review.

The communities were advised to stop drinking water from the supply on February 2, 2021. They are currently being provided with tankered drinking water until authorities are confident that the water supply is safe to drink.

The source of the contamination has not been identified and it is not clear when these spikes in lead concentration started. This is currently under investigation by Dunedin City Council.

Yesterday old cast-iron water pipes with lead joins started being replaced by the DCC in Waikouaiti, as officials sought to remove one possible cause of drinking-water contamination.

Contractors have begun preparations to replace about 5km of pipes in Edinburgh St and neighbouring streets.

The work for the Dunedin City Council is expected to cost $6million.

More than 1000 people in the community have now had their blood tests and the ministry encouraged everyone in the affected community to attend a testing centre to help determine the overall residents’ exposure to lead.

The DCC revealed today the latest batch of water test results had once again shown lead levels were below the maximum accepted value at locations on the network supplying the three towns.

DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer said samples taken at seven locations daily between Saturday 6, February 2021 and Tuesday 9, February 2021 had together returned 80 results.

The results for lead were below detectable levels for 74 test results, while six detected lead levels below the maximum accepted level, Mr Dyer said.

"DCC staff are still working extremely hard to get to the bottom of this issue and resolve it.”

All six of the results which detected lead levels below acceptable limits came from the same sample site in Edinburgh St, where pipes are being replaced.