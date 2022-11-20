League fans take celebrations a step too far

It appears some Samoan rugby league fans may have taken their celebrations a step too far tonight, when Dunedin Police were called to an incident involving people sitting on the roof of a car while it was driving in southern suburbs.

Samoa was beaten 30-10 by Australia in the Rugby League World Cup earlier today, but it did not stop Samoan fans from revelling after reaching the final.

A police spokesman said members of the public alerted police to a car driving in Forbury Rd about 8pm, with adults sitting on the roof and unrestrained children hanging out the windows while flying Samoan flags.

"There was also lots of beeping and yelling.

"It looks like it’s part of the celebrations from the Rugby League World Cup game."

He said Dunedin Police had details of the vehicle and were now searching for it.