Leary takes lead in Taieri, but much closer than last time

Ingrid Leary with supporters. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Labour's Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary has taken an early lead in the electorate, but the seat is much closer than last time.

With 44% of the vote counted Ingrid Leary has 8250 votes, with National candidate Matthew French back on 7526 votes.

In the party vote, Labour is in 35.42%, followed by National on 34.73%.

In the 2020 election, Labour captured 59.4% of the party votes in Taieri, up 11.2 percentage points on its party vote share in 2017. Turnout (total votes cast as a proportion of enrolled electors) in 2020 was 86.2%.

Ms Leary said she was a bit worried about what was unfolding nationally.

"We don't appear to have got off to a great start, but it's early days."

She was nervous about colleagues who were in some tight electorate races.

Her campaign team had worked hard in Taieri.

"I don't think we could have worked any harder than we have."

A small but enthusiastic crowd at the Dunedin National gathering were cheering enthusiastically as their momentum showed little sign of halting.

"So far its going well, there signs are positive although its early days," Mr French said.

National Party election party at Joes Garage in Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Although behind Ms Leary on the early count, Mr French was doing better than anticipated.

"The campaign we have run has been just about being positive. We've been out and about everywhere in the electorate, and we've had good feedback."

Dunedin green party co-convenor Alan Somerville said the party had run a strong campaign in the city and had been energized by the prospect of potentially electing Taieri candidate Scott Willis and Dunedin candidate Francisco Hernandez to Parliament.

"We might not know until tomorrow, it could be quite a wait for specials and overseas votes, but we are very hopeful," he said.

"It's a great to see such a good crowd here and what is fantastic is that there a quite a few people here who I don't know, which is a good sign for the future of the local Green party."