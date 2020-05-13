Level 2: Stay vigilant, southerners told

Southerners are being urged to remain vigilant about the spread of Covid-19 as the country moves into Alert Level 2.

Dr Susan Jack. Photo: ODT files

On a day when the country again had no new cases, the Southern District Health Board says the district is probably at the lowest point of risk of since the first case was reported.

The region’s total remains 216, with seven active cases, 207 now recovered and two deceased. It is now 25 days since a new case was reported.

Dr Susan Jack, the SDHB's Medical Officer of Health, said today that testing had given the board assurance that there is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the district.

"However, as the country starts to open up there is a small risk that people from other regions could re-introduce the disease to the Southern district."

New Zealand moves into Alert Level 2 overnight, meaning restrictions on gathering and travel will ease further for Kiwis after a period of lockdown imposed to control the disease.

The SDHB said more than 2500 asymptomatic people had been tested and all had returned negative results.

Dr Jack said while the risk of reintroduction was low, it was imperative that anyone with symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, or any flu-like symptoms stay at home, and contact Healthline or their GP to organise a Covid-19 test.

"These people should stay at home until the result of their test is available. If the test is positive, they must stay in isolation until declared recovered by Public Health South, and their immediate close contacts should also self-isolate."

Dr Jack said the lockdown and increased handwashing meant Southern was heading into an unexpectedly low flu season. However, opening of schools and workplaces would see flu symptoms start to rise.

She emphasised the continuing need for people to practise physical distancing (2 metres with strangers, 1 metre with their workmates), good hand hygiene and cough/sneeze etiquette.

“If you are have any symptoms, we need you to get tested immediately. You are not over-reacting, you will be helping keep yourself, your whānau and your community safe,” she said.

Chris Fleming. Photo: ODT files

Southern DHB CEO Chris Fleming said the movement of services to Alert Level 2 was "another step in the journey towards a more sustainable New Zealand and in the health system moving back towards normality".

"I urge people in Southern to be cautious. We still have the threat of Covid-19 and we need to be vigilant, both within the health system and in our community.

"Moving to Level 2 will greatly increase the number of people entering hospitals and this needs to be carefully managed, to keep our patients, staff and visitors safe. We will continue to screen both patients and visitors as they enter our facilities, and we are working on ways to be able to identify who has entered our hospitals and how we can trace them if we need to."

He said that while rules around visiting would be further relaxed, this was unlikely to start until next week, as screening procedures were put in place for greater numbers of people.

"So this means this week, we will continue to allow one visitor per day and the visiting hours are between 2pm and 6pm."