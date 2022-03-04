Friday, 4 March 2022

Licence suspended for speeding teen

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 16-year-old has been hit with a hefty fine and had his licence suspended after being caught travelling 93kmh in a 50kmh speed zone in Dunedin last night.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pulled over about 10.40pm in Mornington Rd.

    ‘‘Due to the high speed, his driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days immediately, and he was issued an infringement notice,’’ he said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter