Licence suspended for speeding teen

A 16-year-old has been hit with a hefty fine and had his licence suspended after being caught travelling 93kmh in a 50kmh speed zone in Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pulled over about 10.40pm in Mornington Rd.

‘‘Due to the high speed, his driver’s licence was suspended for 28 days immediately, and he was issued an infringement notice,’’ he said.