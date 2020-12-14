Life threatening injuries after out-of-control wheelchair hits boat

A Dunedin man in a motorised wheelchair suffered life-threatening head injuries when he lost control of his wheelchair and crashed into a boat shed at the weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 46-year-old man was heading home on the Portobello Rd walking track near Rose Hill Rd when he has lost control of his wheelchair on Saturday about 10pm.

The man left the track at speed and crashed into the boat shed.

Acting Snr Sgt Bond said the man remained in the intensive care unit at Dunedin Hospital.