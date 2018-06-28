Light therapy can help battle Sad's dispiriting winter effects

Winter can be difficult for people who struggle with seasonal affective disorder (Sad), but getting more exposure to light can be an effective way to beat the winter blues, a Dunedin health provider says.

With cold weather and overcast days taking their toll in Dunedin, WellSouth brief intervention team leader Di Noone said light therapy was one of the best ways of combating the condition.

Symptoms of Sad could include feelings of depression, lethargy, increased appetite, and increased desire to sleep.

''For 5% of people it's severe enough to interfere with their work and relationships,'' she said.

When Ms Noone worked at Student Health Services at the University of Otago, she noticed students who came from Auckland seemed more susceptible to developing Sad during the long winter months in Dunedin.

Ms Noone said no-one really understood what caused the condition but there was evidence lack of light was a major factor, and that light therapy could boost the mood of people who suffered from it.

Setting a light on a timer so it turned on before you woke up, surrounding yourself with light and spending time outside - even if you did not feel like it- could make a difference.

Brightening your home with cheerful colours could also help boost mood levels, she said.

Getting fit was another good way of lifting one's mood - and one of the most important things to do during winter was to avoid stress.

People needed to accept they needed to slow down and have more rest and sleep. If possible, they should take things easy and avoid long days at work, Ms Noone said.

When self-help remedies did not work, and people were having feelings of despair or major disturbances in sleeping and eating patterns, they should seek medical advice.

People could be referred to counselling at WellSouth's brief intervention service via their GP.

