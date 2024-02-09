Light years ahead of what came before

PHOTO: DUNEDIN VENUES

Forsyth Barr Stadium was a blaze of colour on Wednesday night as a new light system was switched on.

Floodlighting in the covered stadium has been replaced and more added to enhance the crowd experience.

Since its opening in 2011, the stadium had relied on metal halide lamps invented in 1912. The 233 lights took about 15 minutes to start and warm up and had a lamp life of under 10,000 hours. They have been replaced with 262 LED sports lights.

The new lights create a spectacular array of colour and sense of pageantry as they light up the stadium and field.

Dunedin Venues Management and stadium chief executive Terry Davies said this was a pivotal moment for Forsyth Barr Stadium as it transitioned its lighting infrastructure to meet international standards.

"The newly installed lighting system not only enhances visibility within the stadium, but will showcase a dynamic atmosphere that will elevate the crowd experiences for all events to come."