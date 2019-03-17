Sunday, 17 March 2019

Breaking News 11.25 am

Lime scooters torched at boozy street party

    By Chris Morris
    Emergency services have been called to the student quarter in Dunedin after Lime scooters were torched at a large, boozy party.

    An ODT reporter at the scene said police and Campus Watch were at the gathering in Leith and Castle streets this morning.

    A Fire crew put out one fire after four e-scooters were piled up and torched.

    The reporter said he saw one person kicking in a car window, cutting his leg, and one "drunk" onlooker abused him as he was trying to take photos.

     

     

     

