Lime scooters torched at boozy street party

Photo: Chris Morris

Emergency services have been called to the student quarter in Dunedin after Lime scooters were torched at a large, boozy party.

An ODT reporter at the scene said police and Campus Watch were at the gathering in Leith and Castle streets this morning.

A Fire crew put out one fire after four e-scooters were piled up and torched.

The reporter said he saw one person kicking in a car window, cutting his leg, and one "drunk" onlooker abused him as he was trying to take photos.