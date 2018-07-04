Lineman comes to rescue after crash

A nearby lineman isolated power to prevent a woman who crashed into a power pole in St Kilda from being electrocuted this afternoon.

A Subaru Impreza took out the pole which carred a 240 volt line to two properties on Victoria Rd next to Little Wonders daycare this afternoon.

The lineman, who was working on a pole on the opposite side of the road, said he managed to isolate the power to prevent the woman from being electrocuted.

The car was extensively damaged and the pole ripped right out of the ground.

Emergency services attend a crash in Victoria Rd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The woman, who was the only occupant of the car, was being treated by St John at the scene.

Both lanes of Victoria Rd were blocked to traffic this afternoon.