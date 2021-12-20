Monday, 20 December 2021

Little shags at home in leafy suburb

    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    A couple of nests of shag chicks share a branch in trees beside the Ross Creek reservoir near Dunedin. Ornithologist Chris Lalas said the chicks were likely to be little shags. The species uses branches to build nests in trees or shrubs, and feeds and breeds in both freshwater and marine settings.

    Finding the birds at Ross Creek was not a surprise, Dr Lalas said.

    The birds’ main prey in fresh water were bullies and freshwater crayfish (koura), while eels were probably the most common prey seen because the shags often took several minutes to swallow them at the surface.

    Usually one parent remained with the chicks while the other was off feeding, but the parents in this case might have been scared off by people in the area, Dr Lalas said.

