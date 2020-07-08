Live: ORC's Marian Hobbs meeting

Protesters burst into song ahead of an Otago Regional Council meeting where chairwoman Marian Hobbs looks set to be stripped of her role.

They initially gathered outside the building where the council chambers are housed, and then inside.

The demonstration in Dunedin's Rattray St was organised by the Central Otago Environmental Society and protesters were encouraged to bring placards and banners.

"Revoke Laws," said one sign.

One of the protesters, Geoff Reid, said the council was too busy politicking.

hobbs2231019.jpg Marian Hobbs

The event was listed on Facebook as a "water grab protest" and the society has argued the move to oust Ms Hobbs is strongly linked to her position on water policy.

She had been "a battler for the environment in Otago, and particularly our rivers".

An extraordinary meeting was due to start in the council chambers at 9am, when councillors will consider whether Ms Hobbs should be removed from her role.

The society has argued some councillors should not be allowed to vote on her removal because of perceived conflicts of interest.

The Office of the Auditor-General this week rejected that argument.

“We cannot see that any councillors would have a personal financial interest in who the council chair should be," the office said in a statement.

"Councillors are entitled to consider as a group who is best placed to chair the council and to have their own views on that.”