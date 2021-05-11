Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Live: Police, medical staff speak about stabbing incident

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Southern District Health Board emergency department clinical director Dr Rich Stephenson and Southern District commander Superintendent Paul Basham are providing an update to yesterday's stabbing incident in a Dunedin supermarket. 

    The 42-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon facing four charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown in the central city yesterday.

    As of this morning, three of the injured were in a serious but stable condition and one was in a moderate state. 

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter