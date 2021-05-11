Live: Police, medical staff speak about stabbing incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southern District Health Board emergency department clinical director Dr Rich Stephenson and Southern District commander Superintendent Paul Basham are providing an update to yesterday's stabbing incident in a Dunedin supermarket.
The 42-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon facing four charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two staff members and a married couple at the Cumberland St Countdown in the central city yesterday.
As of this morning, three of the injured were in a serious but stable condition and one was in a moderate state.