Saturday, 11 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 11

    The Patrick family's cat, Luna (2), watches over the neighbourhood with her bear friends. PHOTO:...
    Richard Dingwall gets stuck in to the ironing. PHOTO: STEPHANIE DU FRESNE
    Cormac (8) and Danny (13) Moore play croquet. PHOTO: KIRSTEN DONALD
    A sunflower among other winter crop plants at Port Molyneux. PHOTO: KATY BUTTON
    A pig in a walnut orchard in Earnscleugh. PHOTO: JAN INSTONE
    Two teddies in a letter box in a street in Macandrew Bay look like they are trying to escape....
    Graeme Schofield tries skiing in his Mosgiel home. PHOTO: TANIA SCHOFIELD
    Bruno tries to find a comfortable position among the bricks. PHOTO: LUCY RADFORD
    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes. 

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

     
